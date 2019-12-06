Newsfeed Now for December 6: Mass shooting on Florida Naval base, school goes high tech in biology class

Pasco school first in the world to use synthetic, man-made frogs for realistic dissections

On Newsfeed Now for December 6, A shooter opened fire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola Friday morning in an attack that left three people dead including the assailant. The gunfire prompted a massive law enforcement response to the base, which was locked down. WKRG reporter Devon Walsh joins in the conversation.

BIG LUNCH DEBT: School lunch debt is not uncommon around the country. Schools right here in Pulaski County rack up a huge bill from families not being able to afford lunch. Today one local man decided to pay that bill for Crystal Hill Elementary. Haylee Brooks reports.

MAN MADE FROGS: Students at a New Port Richey High School have moved from dead, preserved frogs for dissection in science class, to synthetic, man-made amphibians. WFLA reporter Daisy Ruth joins the conversation.

LSU TAKEOVER IN ATLANTA: LSU fans traveling to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game won’t have any trouble finding some home cooking or some friendly smack talk. Fox 44 reporter Chad Sabadie joins the conversation to talk about the big game.

