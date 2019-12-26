Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Newsfeed Now for December 26: Firefighters save Christmas; Graduate defies the odds

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for December 26, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 26, 2019"

UAFS grad conquers college and cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "UAFS grad conquers college and cancer"

UAFS grad conquers college and cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "UAFS grad conquers college and cancer"

Fire fighters save Christmas for Sheridan family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire fighters save Christmas for Sheridan family"

Newsfeed Now: Christmas 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Christmas 2019"

Maumelle fire chief donates kidney to 8-year-old girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maumelle fire chief donates kidney to 8-year-old girl"

Derrick Henry's Christmas surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Derrick Henry's Christmas surprise"

VIDEO: Derrick Henry helps pay off layaways for Nashville families

Thumbnail for the video titled "VIDEO: Derrick Henry helps pay off layaways for Nashville families"

Newsfeed Now for December 23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 23"
More Newsfeed Now

On Newsfeed Now for December 26, we took a look at more feel-good stories from across the region.

Don’t forget to tune into the show live everyday at 11am CT.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
6 mph ENE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories