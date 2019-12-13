Newsfeed Now for December 13: The House has approved articles against Trump, A church fire leave community mourning and an infant is fighting for her life

On Newsfeed Now for December 13, The House Judiciary Committee has approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The charges now go to the full House for an expected vote next week.

For the full story click here or watch the conversation in the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll times:

CHURCH FIRE: Church members and the pastor gather outside the church this morning to mourn the loss of their home. “It’s definitely a home. I grew up here.” KTVE reporter Hunter Elyse joins the conversation.

For the full story click here or scroll to 2:09 for the conversation.

BIG WINNERS: LSU football hauled in a program-defining sweep of several national awards Thursday night, including the top honors for best quarterback, best wide receiver, best defensive back and best head coach. WVLA reporter Abbi Rocha joins the conversation.

For the full story click HERE or scroll to 5:40 for the conversation

BABY FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE: A Garland County infant born with a life-threatening genetic disorder gets a multi-million dollar treatment that could save her. It’s also a big milestone since she’s the first baby in the state that had the pricey one-time injection paid for by insurance. Little Rock reporter Susan El Khoury joins the conversation.

For the full story click here or scroll to 10:00 for the conversation.

