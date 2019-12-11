Newsfeed Now for December 11, 2019: Truck stop sign goes viral; Students help the homeless
On Newsfeed Now for December 11, the conversation began in Louisiana. After a woman went viral for biting a camel at a truck stop, that stop is now trying to turn a negative into a positive. WVLA’s Deon Guillory reports.
For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.
Today’s other stories with scroll times.
HERO STUDENT: A Texas student is being hailed a hero after a matter of seconds and genuine concern to help, made all the difference in one teacher’s life. KETK’s Mye Owens reports.
For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 1:41 in the video above.
HELPING THE HOMELESS: For the 10th straight year, Florida fifth-graders in Donna Godfrey’s class have been making scarves for the homeless this school year. WKRG’s Daniel Smithson reports.
For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 7:08 in the video above.
Be sure to tune into Newsfeed Now every weekday at 11 a.m.
