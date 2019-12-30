Live Now
Newsfeed Now for Dec. 30, plane crash in Lafayette kills 5, congregation in mourning after gunman attacked church, Identity thieves steal vehicle

by: Noah Delashaw

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for Dec. 30, A church in Fort Worth Texas was held up at gunpoint. Members of the church stopped the shooting in less than 10 seconds.

OTHER STORIES ON NEWSFEED NOW TODAY:

PLANE CRASH: A small plane headed to the LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners game unexpectedly crashed, killing five on board including a New Orleans based reporter who was the daughter-in-law to a coach for the Tigers.

IDENTITY CAR THEFT: It was a tough end of the year for an Arkansas car dealership, as a pair of thieves tricked a salesperson into handing over the keys to a brand new car, and taking off.

