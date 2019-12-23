Live Now
Newsfeed Now for Dec. 23, look back at bills passed across the country this year, family celebrates normal Christmas, Arkansas woman is using cross-fit to beat her diagnosis

by: Noah Delashaw

Newsfeed Now for December 23

Arkansas mom overcomes MS with Crossfit

Local family surprises legally blind daughter with ‘gift of sight’

Shelter dog gets foster family

Polk Co. Christmas display inspires nonverbal girl with autism to speak

House to vote on impeachment

La. Rep. Cedric Richmond speaks ahead of House impeachment vote

La. Rep. Mike Johnson speaks ahead of impeachment vote

A new way of singing hits Sylvan Hills Choir room

On Newsfeed Now for Dec. 23, A year ago this week many East Texans were introduced to K.K. Nelson, a young girl from Woden, Nacogdoches County, who had been diagnosed with cancer. Since then various local communities have gone above and beyond, showing their love and support for K.K. and her family.

CROSS-FIT STRONG: An Arkansas mom said she is beating the odds and not letting a life-changing diagnosis slow her down.

GIVING SEASON: A local man is giving back to the community in a big way. ‘Tis the season of giving. Whether it’s food, toys, or in this case, cars.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV.

