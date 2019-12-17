Live Now
Newsfeed Now for Dec. 17: Storms ravage south, search for missing plane and a Texas football player gives his team an extra spark

Newsfeed Now

by: Noah Delashaw

Posted: / Updated:

On Newsfeed Now for December 17, Severe weather hit the deep south on Monday with multiple tornadoes tearing through Mississippi and Louisiana.

Today’s other stories with scroll times:

For more than 24 hours, the whereabouts of a Nashville business owner’s plane was a mystery.

The undefeated Carthage Bulldogs have been one of the most dominant teams in Texas this season, and are in the state semis for the fifth consecutive year. Now among other things, there’s something that helps drive them – one of their senior defensive lineman, an unquestioned leader who only has full use of one of his arms.

