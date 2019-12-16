Breaking News
Severe weather prompts early school dismissal
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Newsfeed Now for Dec. 16: In-home camera prone to hackers, Arkansas woman tricks scammers and a little girl being called hero after bus crash.

Newsfeed Now

by: Noah Delashaw

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for Dec. 16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Dec. 16"

Hutch woman gives gift of Christmas to 127 foster children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hutch woman gives gift of Christmas to 127 foster children"

Newsfeed Now for December 13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 13"

Infant born with disorder gets multi-million dollar drug

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infant born with disorder gets multi-million dollar drug"

Wichita Thunder hands out donated bears to students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Thunder hands out donated bears to students"

Newsfeed Now for December 12, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 12, 2019"

Newsfeed Now for December 11, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 11, 2019"

Jacksonville ISD student honored

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jacksonville ISD student honored"
More Newsfeed Now

On Newsfeed Now for December 16, The small lens can be a sense of protection by giving homeowners a live view while they are away. For a hacker though, it can turn into an outlet to spy. KSNW reporter Alexis Padilla joins the conversation.

Click here for the full story or watch the conversation above.

Today’s other stories with scroll times:

BEWARE THE SCAMMERS: We hear all the time about scammers trying to steal your money and take your identity. From strange phone calls to sweepstakes competitions and computer hacking—they’ll do whatever it takes to get your information. A woman in Arkansas is warning others to be careful after she got offered her dream job.

Click here for the full story or scroll to 4:13 in the video above.

BUS CRASH HERO: During a Jacksonville city council meeting held Tuesday night, 7th grader Olivia Boggs, was recognized as a hero for taking action after her school bus had crashed. KETK reporter Mye Owens joins the conversation.

Click here for the full story or scroll to 7:00 in the video above.

Be sure to tune into Newsfeed Now every weekday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
20 mph SE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
44°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 79°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories