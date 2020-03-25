Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 25, 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Stocks are peeking higher in early morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, as indexes look to lock in their first back-to-back gain since the market’s brutal sell-off began last month on worries about the coronavirus outbreak. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

NEW POSSIBLE SYMPTOMS: During Tuesday’s press conference in Ohio, Dr. Amy Acton provided new numbers regarding the coronavirus, new symptoms and encouraged people who don’t feel well to stay home. WCMH’s Kristine Varkony joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

FIGHTING TO STAY ALIVE: An Oklahoma man is fighting for his life after testing positive for COVID-19. Geoffrey Cowan is still in the ICU hooked up to a ventilator, and his wife is also under the same roof being monitored by doctors around the clock. KFOR’s Peyton Yager reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

SENDING A STRONG MESSAGE: A Harding University student is the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in White County, Arkansas. Emily Davis is currently in quarantine at her home after learning her diagnosis Monday. She says she initially went to the doctor thinking she had the flu or strep throat. KARK’s Susan El Khourey reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

DRIVE THRU CONFESSIONS: A Catholic Church in Louisiana is offering drive-thru confessions during the coronavirus pandemic. KLFY’s Tracy Wirtz joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.