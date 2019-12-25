Newsfeed Now: Christmas Day
We want to wish a Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday to all of our Newsfeed Now Family! Today’s show we take a look at feel-good stories from around the region.
Abbeville64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Cloudy. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 8 mph SE
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Cloudy. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas65°F Clear Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 8 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
57°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 2 mph WSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent