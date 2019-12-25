Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Newsfeed Now: Christmas Day

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now: Christmas 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Christmas 2019"

Maumelle fire chief donates kidney to 8-year-old girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maumelle fire chief donates kidney to 8-year-old girl"

Derrick Henry's Christmas surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Derrick Henry's Christmas surprise"

VIDEO: Derrick Henry helps pay off layaways for Nashville families

Thumbnail for the video titled "VIDEO: Derrick Henry helps pay off layaways for Nashville families"

Newsfeed Now for December 23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 23"

Arkansas mom overcomes MS with Crossfit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas mom overcomes MS with Crossfit"

Local family surprises legally blind daughter with ‘gift of sight’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local family surprises legally blind daughter with ‘gift of sight’"

Shelter dog gets foster family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter dog gets foster family"

Polk Co. Christmas display inspires nonverbal girl with autism to speak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk Co. Christmas display inspires nonverbal girl with autism to speak"
More Newsfeed Now

We want to wish a Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday to all of our Newsfeed Now Family! Today’s show we take a look at feel-good stories from around the region.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy. Areas of dense fog developing. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy skies during the evening with areas of fog developing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories