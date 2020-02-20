Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mobile police confirm officer in viral arrest video taken off the street

Newsfeed Now

by: Nicolette Schleisman

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Mobile police confirm officer in viral arrest video taken off the street

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mobile police confirm officer in viral arrest video taken off the street"

Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals"

Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Debate night brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders attacked by rivals"

Newsfeed Now for February 17, 2020- Kansas man offers $25K to help him find a long-term girlfriend, Ark. boy reunites with lost hat and teen buys video game for a kid

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for February 17, 2020- Kansas man offers $25K to help him find a long-term girlfriend, Ark. boy reunites with lost hat and teen buys video game for a kid"

A hat traveling 700+ miles reunites with Fayetteville boy

Thumbnail for the video titled "A hat traveling 700+ miles reunites with Fayetteville boy"

Kansas man offering $25K to anyone who can help him find a long-term girlfriend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kansas man offering $25K to anyone who can help him find a long-term girlfriend"

Man buys boy a game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man buys boy a game"

Heart of a Tiger: Deceased Auburn student donates organs to Bama Fan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart of a Tiger: Deceased Auburn student donates organs to Bama Fan"

Wichita couples share keys to a long marriage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita couples share keys to a long marriage"
More Newsfeed Now

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A video of a Mobile police officer arresting a man is making the rounds on social media.

Many viewers sent the video to WKRG. In it, you see police officers attempting to arrest a man, Howard Green Jr. He was arrested for failure to obey, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct as well as some other outstanding warrants.

The arresting officer was Blake Duke. Police confirm Duke was the officer in the video. Duke was named officer of the month in May of 2019 and December of 2019.

You see the officer slam the man into the car and then put him in a “choke-hold,” the man is already handcuffed. It’s not clear what happened before the video started recording.

Mobile police confirm the officer has been taken off the street. They have released this statement: “We are aware of the incident and have begun an internal affairs investigation of the involved officer and his actions. The officer has already been taken off patrolling the streets and has been placed on desk duty pending the outcome of the investigation.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
39°F Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. Low around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

48°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

48°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
35°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar