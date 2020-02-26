Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Megan Boswell, mother of missing toddler, charged with false reports

Newsfeed Now

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Digital Original: Restaurant makes biggest pancake in Central Arkansas & offers no charge if fully consumed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: Restaurant makes biggest pancake in Central Arkansas & offers no charge if fully consumed"

Digital Original: Restaurant makes biggest pancake in Central Arkansas & offers no charge if fully consumed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: Restaurant makes biggest pancake in Central Arkansas & offers no charge if fully consumed"

App Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "App Safety"

‘Skull Breaker Challenge ’ leaves Arkansas teen with concussion

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Skull Breaker Challenge ’ leaves Arkansas teen with concussion"

Hunter kills 488-pound feral hog in Liberty County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunter kills 488-pound feral hog in Liberty County"

Digital Original: 14-year-old getting noticed for Kobe Bryant painting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: 14-year-old getting noticed for Kobe Bryant painting"

DIGITAL ORIGINAL: 14-year-old getting attention after painting goes viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIGITAL ORIGINAL: 14-year-old getting attention after painting goes viral"

Take a Mardi Gras history tour with News 5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take a Mardi Gras history tour with News 5"

Newsfeed Now for February 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for February 20"
More Newsfeed Now

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Megan Boswell, the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, has been arrested.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says Boswell was arrested and charged with one count of false reports Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says she gave false information to detectives and agents during the course of the investigation into her missing toddler.

Megan “Maggie’ Boswell

Evelyn Boswell remains missing and an AMBER Alert remains in effect. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Megan Boswell is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
23 mph W
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
22 mph NW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

53°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
25 mph NNW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

56°F Few Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
24 mph NW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar