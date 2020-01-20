Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Make-A-Wish: Arkansas teen going to Super Bowl

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Make-A-Wish: Bentonville teen going to Super Bowl (KFTA)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Make-A-Wish: Bentonville teen going to Super Bowl (KFTA)"

Newsfeed Now for January 17. 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 17. 2020"

Newsfeed Now for January 16, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 16, 2020"

FIELD-GOALS TO NATIONAL GOALS: Lobos kicker asking for support from fans to take talents to Las Vegas

Thumbnail for the video titled "FIELD-GOALS TO NATIONAL GOALS: Lobos kicker asking for support from fans to take talents to Las Vegas"

Digital Original: Push-up challenge supporting basketball coach battling cancer goes viral across Arkansas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: Push-up challenge supporting basketball coach battling cancer goes viral across Arkansas"

Students help coach battling cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students help coach battling cancer"

Newsfeed Now for January 15, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 15, 2020"

Local students helping Australian baby Kangaroos and Wallabies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local students helping Australian baby Kangaroos and Wallabies"

Legally blind man in Prichard inspiring others through business dream

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legally blind man in Prichard inspiring others through business dream"
More Newsfeed Now

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Bentonville West football player was sidelined from the field after being diagnosed with cancer.

For the last two years, Micah Johnson, 18, has been battling lymphoma.

He’s always wanted to attend the big game, and, on Thursday, students at Washington Junior High School announced they raised enough money through the Make-A-Wish Foundation to send Johnson and his family to the Super Bowl in Miami.

“i’m actually very pumped,” said Johnson. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do forever is go to a Super Bowl.”

Micah says he just wants to see a good game, but he’s hoping the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers end up playing.

The game is set for February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

47°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
31°F A clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

48°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
30°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories