Make-A-Wish: Arkansas teen going to Super Bowl
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A Bentonville West football player was sidelined from the field after being diagnosed with cancer.
For the last two years, Micah Johnson, 18, has been battling lymphoma.
He’s always wanted to attend the big game, and, on Thursday, students at Washington Junior High School announced they raised enough money through the Make-A-Wish Foundation to send Johnson and his family to the Super Bowl in Miami.
“i’m actually very pumped,” said Johnson. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do forever is go to a Super Bowl.”
Micah says he just wants to see a good game, but he’s hoping the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers end up playing.
The game is set for February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Abbeville50°F Clear Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 35%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley47°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas46°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 12 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 43%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge48°F Clear Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 15 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 48%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia50°F Clear Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 14 mph N
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 4 mph ENE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent