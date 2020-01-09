LSU fan stops scammer, gifted tickets to the National Championship

Breaking News
by: Jonah Gilmore

Kevin’s search for a National Championship ticket led him to third party websites.

“I ventured off on to Craigslist because someone told me, hey, they have stuff on Craigslist check it out and I went, oh okay.”

After searching for ticket deals, he found an ad for a price that was too good to be true.

“$850 for two tickets, face value, no way”

He said, after talking to the seller, he realized he was in the middle of a scam. Instead of blocking the scammer, Kevin said, he went for the goal, looking to catch the criminal in the act.

“I messaged the guy. I said hey, tell me your information, tell me where the tickets are at, show me proof that you have them” said Kevin.

Text message shows Kevin asking for pictures of the tickets, then.

“I got to the guy, I said I don’t know who you are and he send me a picture of his driver’s license.”

He said, the state on the license did not match the area code of the phone number the scammer used. A simple google search led to Kevin realizing, someone’s identity had been stolen.

“I messaged that person and said, hey, are your trying to sell me tickets or does someone has your info.”

The man told Kevin, he recently lost his wallet, and someone was using his identity. Together, they scammed the scammer, getting him to send a routing number and personal information the police used to catch him. The guy thanked Kevin for his act of kindness. He said, he wasn’t looking for anything in return, but, when asked about a friendly repayment. He joked about a ticket for the game and to his surprise, his wish was granted.

“His exact response was, how about I make it a pair.”

Like magic, Kevin received two tickets to the National Championship, a gesture he says is a blessing for him being a blessing.

“My message was strictly you don’t owe me anything just pay it forward. help someone else out, it’s the right thing to do. Four days later, he sends me another message saying check your email, you must accept your tickets. Suddenly, I got an email saying, here accept your tickets and sure enough through the college football app, I now have two tickets to the game.”

