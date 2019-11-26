Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

He saved her life in Arkadelphia 56 years ago; they just reunited for the first time since

Newsfeed Now

by: Tyler Thomason

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for December 23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 23"

Arkansas mom overcomes MS with Crossfit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas mom overcomes MS with Crossfit"

Local family surprises legally blind daughter with ‘gift of sight’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local family surprises legally blind daughter with ‘gift of sight’"

Shelter dog gets foster family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter dog gets foster family"

Polk Co. Christmas display inspires nonverbal girl with autism to speak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk Co. Christmas display inspires nonverbal girl with autism to speak"

House to vote on impeachment

Thumbnail for the video titled "House to vote on impeachment"

La. Rep. Cedric Richmond speaks ahead of House impeachment vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "La. Rep. Cedric Richmond speaks ahead of House impeachment vote"

La. Rep. Mike Johnson speaks ahead of impeachment vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "La. Rep. Mike Johnson speaks ahead of impeachment vote"

A new way of singing hits Sylvan Hills Choir room

Thumbnail for the video titled "A new way of singing hits Sylvan Hills Choir room"
More Newsfeed Now

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — A woman who nearly drowned in a bath tub full of bleach as an infant has reunited with the man she credits with saving her life more than 50 years ago.

In 1963, Lesa Peysen was 17 months old and living on O’Connell Street.

She says her mother laid her down for a nap before cleaning the tub and walking away. Moments later, Lesa was found face down in the tub. Her face had turned purple and blue.

“I mean, I was technically dead,” Peysen says.

Lesa was rushed outside to a nearby neighbor, George Mertens.

At the time, Mertens was a Southwestern Bell employee who had just gone through CPR training.

Mertens grabbed Lesa and jumped into the backseat of the car, headed to the hospital.

“He just kept on trying and at some point during the drive, he was able to finally get me to breathe,” Peysen says.

“And, here I am today.”

She now lives in Texas but returned to Arkadelphia with hopes of reuniting with George.

George, 92 now, still lives in Arkadelphia.

The two reunited on Monday with all hugs and smiles.

“When they brought that kid out she had done turned blue,” Mertens says.

George remembers the 1963 scare like it was yesterday.

“Her jaws were locked.”

Lesa calls George her hero, but George is reluctant to accept that title.

“Well, I just did what I thought I needed to do,” Mertens says.

In his opinion, he was simply an old, telephone guy answering a call.

Lesa is considering moving back to the area.

She now has two children of her own and three grandchildren.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories