Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

FIELD GOALS TO NATIONAL GOALS: East Texas kicker asking for support from fans to take talents to Las Vegas

Newsfeed Now

by: Mye Owens

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for January 16, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 16, 2020"

FIELD-GOALS TO NATIONAL GOALS: Lobos kicker asking for support from fans to take talents to Las Vegas

Thumbnail for the video titled "FIELD-GOALS TO NATIONAL GOALS: Lobos kicker asking for support from fans to take talents to Las Vegas"

Digital Original: Push-up challenge supporting basketball coach battling cancer goes viral across Arkansas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: Push-up challenge supporting basketball coach battling cancer goes viral across Arkansas"

Students help coach battling cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students help coach battling cancer"

Newsfeed Now for January 15, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 15, 2020"

Local students helping Australian baby Kangaroos and Wallabies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local students helping Australian baby Kangaroos and Wallabies"

Legally blind man in Prichard inspiring others through business dream

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legally blind man in Prichard inspiring others through business dream"

Arkansas man does 'Waffle House Challenge' for losing in fantasy football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas man does 'Waffle House Challenge' for losing in fantasy football"

Arkansas man does 'Waffle House Challenge' for losing in fantasy football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas man does 'Waffle House Challenge' for losing in fantasy football"
More Newsfeed Now

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – After winning the 6A Divison 2 State Championship in 2018, Friday night football has become an even bigger staple for Lobo fans. As the Longview community cheers from their seats, players like Antonio Onofre are making their mark.

“I went out there and I started kicking and he liked me a lot,” said Onofre.

Football wasn’t always Onofre’s passion though. Entering high school as a soccer player, one of the Longview Football coaches approached him, asking if he would like to try kicking a different ball.

Antonio Onofre, Kicker

When he joined the team, something clicked.

“My favorite was when we played Marshall. I got iced on a 46-yard field goal, and they had two-time outs, and they iced me each time. I made them every time. I got happy,” said Onofre.

60 yards, plenty of hang time, as a Junior, Onofre has found a way to make a name for himself.

“I just usually block everything out, there’s no crowd, there’s no noise, the lines aren’t there, I just have my snapper and holder and that’s it,” said Onofre.

While the Lobo team depends on him, Onofre is depending on the community to help him achieve an opportunity of a lifetime.

“It was that day that we went home, that I started just kicking and kicking because I knew it was going to come up quick,” explained Onofre.

Onofre is hoping to take his skills to the Chris Sailer Kicking Competition in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After competing in California, Onofre was noticed by coaches, and then received an email he has dreamed of receiving, inviting him to the national competition.

The opportunity gives kickers the chance to show their skills and gain exposure.

“It’s one of the best feelings you can experience to travel around the nation and be able to kick, to do something you enjoy,” said Onofre.

With dreams of taking his talents to the collegiate level, Onofre and his family are asking for donations to sponsor the trip.

If you would like to contribute to Onofre’s goal of attending the competition in Las Vegas, please view the flyer to find out how.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
59°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories