Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Dog missing four years, returns home in time for Christmas

Newsfeed Now

by: Shelby Kapp

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Dog missing four years, returns home in time for Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog missing four years, returns home in time for Christmas"

Newsfeed Now for December 26, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 26, 2019"

UAFS grad conquers college and cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "UAFS grad conquers college and cancer"

UAFS grad conquers college and cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "UAFS grad conquers college and cancer"

Fire fighters save Christmas for Sheridan family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire fighters save Christmas for Sheridan family"

Newsfeed Now: Christmas 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Christmas 2019"

Maumelle fire chief donates kidney to 8-year-old girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maumelle fire chief donates kidney to 8-year-old girl"

Derrick Henry's Christmas surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Derrick Henry's Christmas surprise"

VIDEO: Derrick Henry helps pay off layaways for Nashville families

Thumbnail for the video titled "VIDEO: Derrick Henry helps pay off layaways for Nashville families"
More Newsfeed Now

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Four years ago the Reveles family lost their boxer, Oscar. After months of searching, they lost hope of ever finding him. However, with Christmas comes miracles.

Oscar the boxer had been missing for four years.

On Monday night, the family received an unexpected call from El Paso Animal Services saying they had found a white boxer named Oscar.

“At first it kind of threw me back I was like, Oscar? And they were like yes, it’s a white boxer. And I was like oh my gosh yes, Oscar,” said Gustavo Reveles, Oscar’s owner.

Four years ago, Oscar escaped through an open gate. The Reveles family thought they would never see him again.

Oscar 4 years ago before he ran away.

“We looked for him for a long time. He was a very special dog. He was adopted and we really cared about him, but after a while, we kind of gave up hope,” said Reveles.

However, the family was also special to Oscar. Despite being gone four years ago he never forgot his beloved owners.

“It took him about a second to kind of just look at me and start wagging his tail and then he licked my hand and he was ready to come home,” said Reveles.

Oscar and his family’s new puppy.

Some things did change since Oscar left. Since then the Reveles family got a new puppy. Oscar has already taken over the role of big brother.

They don’t know where he was all those years, but he was found with a new collar and was well fed. Leading the family to believe someone was caring for him this whole time.

“To the family that took care of him, thank you. I’m sorry if you’re missing him right now but I’m so happy that he’s back home,” said Reveles.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

64°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

60°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 60°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
48°F Overcast with showers at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories