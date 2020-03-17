Coach O records coronavirus PSA

1  of  2
BATON ROUGE – LSU football coach Ed Orgeron is helping spread the word about coronavirus safety.

“For every winning team– a key to success is learning the playbook,” Coach O says in the video. “That’s true in football and also true as we take on the coronavirus.”

Governor Edwards tweeted this PSA over the weekend with the caption “When Coach O speaks, we all listen.”

The Governor also urged everyone to visit the state department of health’s website to find out how to help prevent the spread  of Covid-19.



Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

