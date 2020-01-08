Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

CES: High-tech gadgets take center stage

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Local disabled vet 'high on the hog' after bikers pay to restore Harley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local disabled vet 'high on the hog' after bikers pay to restore Harley"

Fanbulance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fanbulance"

Newsfeed Now for Jan. 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Jan. 6"

Help reunite a veteran and her emotional support dog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help reunite a veteran and her emotional support dog"

Newsfeed Now for Jan. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Jan. 3"

Trump: took action to stop a war

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: took action to stop a war"

Newsfeed Now for January 2: Impeachment process at a standstill, RSV on the rise, a young author inspires others to stand up for bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 2: Impeachment process at a standstill, RSV on the rise, a young author inspires others to stand up for bullying"

Respiratory virus on the rise, could be deadly

Thumbnail for the video titled "Respiratory virus on the rise, could be deadly"

11-year-old writes book inspiring others to stand up against bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "11-year-old writes book inspiring others to stand up against bullying"
More Newsfeed Now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the second day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and thousands are attending the event, which is closed to the public.

CES is the global stage for innovation. More than 175,000 people are in Las Vegas to visit more than 4,500 companies showcasing the latest and greatest gadgets. Some are practical and others are technology breakthroughs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph ESE
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F A few passing clouds. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories