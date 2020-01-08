CES: High-tech gadgets take center stage
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the second day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and thousands are attending the event, which is closed to the public.
CES is the global stage for innovation. More than 175,000 people are in Las Vegas to visit more than 4,500 companies showcasing the latest and greatest gadgets. Some are practical and others are technology breakthroughs.
Abbeville62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 24%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 13 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 33%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas59°F Clear Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 12 mph SE
- Humidity
- 30%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge61°F Clear Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 34%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F A few passing clouds. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia62°F Clear Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 9 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 38%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous