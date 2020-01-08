CES: High-tech gadgets take center stage

Newsfeed Now for January 2: Impeachment process at a standstill, RSV on the rise, a young author inspires others to stand up for bullying

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the second day of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas and thousands are attending the event, which is closed to the public.

CES is the global stage for innovation. More than 175,000 people are in Las Vegas to visit more than 4,500 companies showcasing the latest and greatest gadgets. Some are practical and others are technology breakthroughs.