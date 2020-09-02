Artists react to CMA Awards changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music’s biggest names usually pack out Bridgestone Arena in the heart of downtown Nashville for the annual CMA Awards. While plans are still being ironed out for this years show, there’s no way around it, the event will look different.

“It’s 2020, anything goes. It will probably be just me in a pants suit on zoom in my living room,” proclaimed Ingrid Andress who received her first CMA nomination with New Artist Of The Year.

The way this year has gone, these artists are prepared for just about anything.

“I’ll be there with bells on in whatever way I get to be there, so I’ll get a sparkly mask made for it,” laughed Carly Pearce who was nominated for four awards.

Like many of the artists, Ashley McBryde said she can only keep a positive attitude about what may come.

“We could literally expect chainsaw juggling teddy bears to walk through a room at any given point,” the reigning New Artist Of The Year laughed.

We do know that we can expect the genre’s top tier talent, whether they’re on a stage or in their living room. These artists are excited to celebrate the music despite the challenges.

“I love that we get to celebrate. There has been so much amazing music that’s come out in the last year and it deserves to be celebrated in whatever way that we can and I think, God bless technology and different ways that we can all bring it to people,” said Pearce.

The Country Music Association assures the awards show will be the safest and most memorable live television experience artists, creators and fans could ask for.

“I’m sure there will be some really unique performances that you will never get to see again. Probably some intimate, acoustic, personal things that will really let the music stand out without the monster production,” said Combs.

One thing is for certain, the 54th Annual CMA Awards show will air on News 2 November 11.

The association plans to reveal this years hosts in a couple of weeks.