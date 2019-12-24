Live Now
Arkansas firefighter saving life in a different way

by: Michael Esparza

MAUMELLE, Ark. — A local fire chief is being called a hero after giving away one of his kidneys to help save a teenage girl’s life.

A girl he had never met before.

Fire Chief Gerald Ezell of the Maumelle Fire Department just returned from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota where he underwent a kidney donor surgery.

18-year-old Sydney is still recovering at the Mayo Clinic tonight, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

As for Chief Ezell, he is already back at work.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

