Arkansas firefighter saving life in a different way

MAUMELLE, Ark. — A local fire chief is being called a hero after giving away one of his kidneys to help save a teenage girl’s life.

A girl he had never met before.

Fire Chief Gerald Ezell of the Maumelle Fire Department just returned from the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota where he underwent a kidney donor surgery.

18-year-old Sydney is still recovering at the Mayo Clinic tonight, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

As for Chief Ezell, he is already back at work.