A lost letter to Santa creates a Christmas miracle

by: Hunter Funk

Posted: / Updated:

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The unknown boy who tied a letter to Santa to a balloon has been found.

It started when a father and son chased down a balloon for several miles in a milo field. It led to making a child’s Christmas wish come true.

“We decided that might be something kind of neat to find, and I did this in grade school so we wanted to answer his wish since mine was never answered,” said Sam Oyler, the father that found the letter.

A 2-year-old boy, named Lucas, attached a letter to Santa on a balloon from El Paso. A family tradition that used to happen before his grandfather passed away. The balloon then flew over 600 miles to Garden City where the Oyler family found it.

After KSN released the story about the letter and how a class fundraiser involving a well known Santa Claus wanted to help find the boy, a news station in El Paso picked up the story, found a connection to Lucas, and gave him the Christmas of a lifetime.

“Pete, yo, Pete,” said Lucas.

He was welcomed by Paydirt Pete, his favorite mascot around.

His mother couldn’t find a Paydirt Pete toy, and after the college was notified of his letter to Santa, they looked around and found one from 1966.

Many are calling it a Christmas miracle.

“In one day, it made it up north, and there just had to be some Christmas magic happening here,” said Garden City Kris Kringle.

“It’s going to show all kids that there’s hope and something to believe in,” said Sam Oyler. 

“Being able to just come together as a community and make something happen and make some little kid’s wishes come true is really beautiful,” said Student Elf Lilly Moore.

Lucas’ mother believes his grandfather is looking over the family.

“We just keep thinking that it’s our guardian angel which is my father in law, his dad, their grandpa, watching over them constantly making sure that he’s still has a part of our life,” she said.

Santa said he still has work to do. He wants to make dreams like this come true for more kids like Lucas.

