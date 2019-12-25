A ‘cousin Eddie’ Christmas in Gravette
GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA) — Elaborate holiday decorations turn heads in Gravette.
There is a home there that is a scene straight out of ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.’
A mannequin depicts cousin Eddie next to an R-V similar to the one in the movie.
The Beccard’s home also features a Christmas tree through the roof and many Christmas inflatables.
Tad Beccard’s inspiration for all the lights and decorations came from his son who has special needs. The idea has now expanded to include adults, too.
“They stop and look and laugh, and honk, and they’ll take pictures. We’ve had people take family photos with it. So, it’s been quite a catch for everyone here,” said Beccard.
The display will be up until mid-January.
Abbeville67°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 2 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 79%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 2 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 2 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 6 mph
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 2 mph ESE
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia69°F Few Clouds Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
- Wind
- 2 mph WSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent