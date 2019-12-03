Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

A BLESSING FROM GOD: SFA’s win over Duke boosts Nate Bain’s GoFundMe

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Thibodeaux

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for December 5, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 5, 2019"

Massive fire in Bentonville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Massive fire in Bentonville"

LIVESTREAM: Nancy Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against President Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIVESTREAM: Nancy Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against President Trump"

Woman purchases baby shower gift, finds rifle inside the box

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman purchases baby shower gift, finds rifle inside the box"

Newsfeed Now for December 4, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 4, 2019"

2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison"

2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison"

A lost letter to Santa creates a Christmas miracle

Thumbnail for the video titled "A lost letter to Santa creates a Christmas miracle"

Newsfeed Now for December 3, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 3, 2019"
More Newsfeed Now

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – From a tropical paradise to the Pineywoods, Nathan Bain has made quite the journey as he’s made his way to the William R. Johnson Coliseum.

Along that adventure, life threw him a curveball. In August he sat and watched helplessly as the town he grew up in was destroyed by Hurricane Dorian.

“It was pretty devastating, pretty hard, you get down on yourself, you get sad because there’s nothing you can really do,” said Bain. “It’s a natural disaster so you can’t blame anybody and you’re upset because there’s nothing you can do because you’re so far away.”

In true athletic spirit, he didn’t give up.

Bain did what he could from where he was and found a way to help not only his kin but the town as well.

With help from SFA athletics, a GoFundMe was started, with funds going to support his church in Freeport.

“It wasn’t moving super fast but we were getting donations,” said Bain. “Then after about two weeks maybe it slowed down a whole lot, it wasn’t really getting out there.”

That was until the magic happened.

The SFA Lumberjacks marched into duke and beat them on their own court, and not only did Bain score the game-winning basket, but he was also able to share his story with the world.

“Then we got a blessing from God,” Bain said. “It just so happened that things fell into place and we were able to have this miracle win and the GoFundMe got promoted then and took off, skyrocketed.”

The GoFundMe went from $2,000 to nearly $100,00 over the anticipated goal in just one week.

“A lot of kids are going to have a good Christmas,” Bain said. “A lot of kids are going to get clothes they need and shoes, a lot of people have been without clothes and shoes for a long time and that’s basic needs. You never realize how valuable the basic stuff is until you don’t have them.”

To donate to Bain’s cause and the people of Freeport, Bahamas click HERE, for the GoFundMe page.

Below is Bain’s full interview for more on his story:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories