Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump
2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two of the four teenagers who escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville over the weekend have been captured, Metro police say.

According to police, 16-year-old Decorrius Wright and 15-year-old Calvin Howse were arrested Tuesday night by the Juvenile Crime Task Force outside of the Robin Hood Condo complex on Forrest Park Drive.

Investigators had reportedly received a tip on the location of the two wanted teenagers.

WATCH: Metro police are holding a presser after two teens who escaped a juvenile facility in Nashville were captured tonight.STORY: http://bit.ly/33S5r9m

Posted by WKRN-TV Nashville on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Detectives are still working to locate the other two escapees, identified as 17-year-old Morris Marsh, an accused killer, and 17-year-old Brandon Caruthers, who is on the state’s “Most Wanted List.”

Davidson County Juvenile Court released a statement that explained Wright and Howse will once again be held in the Juvenile Detention Center they escaped from, but “will be housed separately from the other youth in the facility in non-adjacent cells.”

The Davidson County Juvenile Court commends the brave men and women of MNPD who have been working tirelessly to apprehend the escaped youth.   The detention contractor, Youth Opportunity Investments, has assured us they have properly secured all parts of the facility and that YOI corporate staff are working closely with facility staff to ensure all policies are being followed.  They have also assured us that Wright and Howse will be housed separately from the other youth in the facility in non-adjacent cells.  The four staff members who were placed on disciplinary suspension are not currently working at the facility.  YOI has agreed to notify us before any of the suspended staff members is allowed to return to work.  Juvenile Court has communicated our concerns to YOI about any of the four staff members being allowed back in the facility, including the supervisor in charge of the facility at the time of the escape who failed to call 9-1-1 immediately in accordance with the contract.  Based on our review of the safety measures currently being taken by YOI, we are confident that the facility is secure at this time.   

Davidson County Juvenile Court

The four teenagers had escaped from the Juvenile Detention Center at approximately 9:44 p.m. Saturday.

Wright is charged in the shooting death of 24-year-old musician Kyle Yorlets on Torbett Street in February. Marsh is suspected of killing Charles Easley, 19, on Lemont Drive in April.

Caruthers and Howse have armed robbery and gun possession charges in their criminal history. Caruthers had been transferred to adult court on an Aug. 2018 armed robbery case from Apache Trail in South Nashville. Howse was last arrested Nov. 21 on Dickerson Pike on charges of auto theft and gun possession.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Morris Marsh or Brandon Caruthers is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Trending Stories