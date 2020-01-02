Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

11-year-old writes book inspiring others to stand up against bullying

Newsfeed Now

by: Michael Esparza

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Respiratory virus on the rise, could be deadly

Thumbnail for the video titled "Respiratory virus on the rise, could be deadly"

11-year-old writes book inspiring others to stand up against bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "11-year-old writes book inspiring others to stand up against bullying"

Newsfeed Now for Dec. 30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Dec. 30"

A barbershop in Conway opens up about Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "A barbershop in Conway opens up about Mental Health"

Dog missing four years, returns home in time for Christmas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog missing four years, returns home in time for Christmas"

Newsfeed Now for December 26, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for December 26, 2019"

UAFS grad conquers college and cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "UAFS grad conquers college and cancer"

UAFS grad conquers college and cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "UAFS grad conquers college and cancer"
More Newsfeed Now

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — A young author from Jacksonville is using her book to help teach kids about ways to stand up to bullying in hopes it will show others that they are not alone.

Akire Lynn Williams wrote the book when she was just 8-years-old.

It’s a story about a star named “Twinkle” who ran away from home because she was being bullied for being too small.

“I can relate to the star because when I was in third grade I was really tiny,” says Akire.

She started writing a book to help cope with the situation – something her family knew nothing about.

“Cried. Sad, because I thought I was really in tune with Akrie and when Akrie didn’t mention she had been bullied, my heart was broken,” says Mary Ousley, Akire’s grandmother.

Since writing the book Arkie has grown and now uses her past to help future victims of bullying.

“Ever since I wrote the book I felt more confident with myself, I felt bigger, like everybody wants to be my friend ever since I wrote the book, but like I’m just way more confident and outgoing. I used to be super shy,” says Akire.

Despite the pain, Arkie kept strong a valuable lesson learned while attending the Boys and Girls Club in Jacksonville.

Akire speaking at Boys and Girls Club

“She has been such a young writer, a young author, and able to express herself. I am just amazed by that,” says LaConda Watson, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club in Jacksonville.

Now an author and national speaker Akire travels throughout Arkansas speaking to kids of all ages.

“It teaches people that you are not alone,” says Akire.

Akire in Washington DC

Akire has gone on to win the ‘No Bullying Hero’award in D.C. and recently won a peace award in Chicago.

Click here for more information about her book.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
56°F Periods of rain. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Rain likely. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 58F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
56°F Periods of rain. Low 58F. WSW winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
58°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Sidebar

Trending Stories