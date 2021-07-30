Zydeco Royalty: The Dopsie Brothers

Tiger, David, Anthony, and Dwayne Dopsie will be inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame on Friday, July 30th.

This morning on Passe Partout, KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig spotlighted each one of the Dopsie brothers.

The induction ceremony and Zydeco show will take place at Rock N Bowl in Downtown Lafayette. The ceremony and concert will start on the 30th at 8 pm.

KLFY News 10’s Gerald Gruenig is the emcee and host of tonight’s show at Rock ‘N’ Bowl in Downtown Lafayette.

The cover charge at Rock N Bowl for the show is $10.