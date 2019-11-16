Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter endorses Lafayette mayor-president candidate Carlee Alm-Labar

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (Announcement from Carlee Alm-LaBar’s campaign) — Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter on Friday endorsed mayor-president candidate Carlee Alm-LaBar.

“I believe in her qualifications and I believe in her ability to move Lafayette Parish ahead,” Ritter, a Republican, said Friday in an endorsement post on his Facebook page.

Alm-LaBar, who is running as an independent “no party” candidate, said she was honored to get the key endorsement, her campaign’s announcement said.

Ritter is the only parish mayor who has endorsed a candidate in the mayor-president race.

“Ken and I have known each other for several years now, and I’ve had the privilege of speaking with him often over the last several months about how we can work together on parish issues,” Alm-LaBar said. “As your parish president, I look forward to working with Ken and the other mayors to coordinate on activities like drainage, fire protection, and traffic.”

Ritter, who is in his second term as mayor, endorsed Youngsville CAO Simone Champagne in the primary.

“If being a Republican was the singular criteria to make the best Mayor-President we missed a great opportunity to elect Simone Champagne,” Ritter said. “I know both MP candidates. Both are good people that I respect but I also understand local government.”