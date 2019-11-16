Live Now
Youngsville City Councilman Kenneth Stansbury endorses Lafayette city-mayor candidate Josh Guillory

Youngsville City Councilman Kenneth Stansbury (The Advertise)

Candidates running in the Nov. 16 runoff have received some last-minute endorsements for local elected officials.

On Friday, Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced his endorsement for no-party candidate Carlee Alm-LaBar.

Earlier that week, Youngsville City Councilman Ken Stansbury announced his enforcement for Republication Josh Guillory.

“Josh understands the issues that affect all of us in Lafayette Parish,” Stansbury wrote in his op-ed in The Current. “He has lived in unincorporated Lafayette, city of Scott and currently resides in the city of Lafayette. When he says ‘One Parish One Future,’ it’s not a campaign slogan; it’s his philosophy for how he will lead our Parish.

