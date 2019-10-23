Vice President Mike Pence returning to Louisiana next week for fundraiser

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center during a rally on the political crisis in Venezuela on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(The Advertiser)- Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Louisiana Monday for a GOP fundraiser in Baton Rouge, but he isn’t expected to hold a public rally for Republican governor’s candidate Eddie Rispone until closer to the Nov. 16 runoff election.

Rispone faces Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in the runoff.

Tickets for the Baton Rouge fundraiser are $5,000 per couple for general access and $15,000 per couple for a VIP reception and a photograph with the vice president.

Louisiana Republican Party spokesman Jason Harbison said no public event has been scheduled for this trip to the state. Invitations for the fundraiser said those interested must RSVP for the location in Baton Rouge.

