Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Vice President Mike Pence returning to Louisiana next week for fundraiser

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:
Venezuela_Political_Crisis_Pence_63825-159532.jpg25623598

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center during a rally on the political crisis in Venezuela on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Doral, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(The Advertiser)- Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Louisiana Monday for a GOP fundraiser in Baton Rouge, but he isn’t expected to hold a public rally for Republican governor’s candidate Eddie Rispone until closer to the Nov. 16 runoff election.

Rispone faces Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards in the runoff.

Tickets for the Baton Rouge fundraiser are $5,000 per couple for general access and $15,000 per couple for a VIP reception and a photograph with the vice president.

Louisiana Republican Party spokesman Jason Harbison said no public event has been scheduled for this trip to the state. Invitations for the fundraiser said those interested must RSVP for the location in Baton Rouge.

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph E
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
50°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
51°F A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar