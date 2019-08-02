Two of the three candidates for Governor speak in Monroe

MONROE, La. (8/1/2019) Two of the three gubernatorial candidates in Louisiana spoke in Monroe Thursday evening.

Incumbent John Bel Edwards (D) and Congressman Ralph Abraham (R) spoke before the Louisiana Municipal Association’s annual convention at the Monroe Civic Center. The third candidate in the race for Governor, Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, did not attend Thursday night’s forum.

FILE – In this March 18, 2019, file photo, Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone speaks at a business event hosted by the Republican Governors Association in Baton Rouge, La. Rispone, one of the Republican candidates in the Louisiana governor’s race has released his first TV ad, touting support of President Donald Trump. Rispone’s 30-second spot began airing statewide Tuesday, July 23, 2019 in what his campaign described as a $1 million media buy. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte, File)

