Trump comes to Lake Charles to rally voters to elect a new Republican governor

President Donald Trump was in the bayou state Friday not only to get everyone excited about election day but you make sure they vote Republican when it comes to the governor’s seat.

Supporters young and old came out to hear the president and packed the civic center. The point of his visit? To encourage voters to vote republican.

“Tomorrow you will head to the polls and you will vote to replace a liberal Democrat who has sold you out, John Bel Edwards, with a great new Republican Governor,” said President Trump.

According to the latest Spry Strategies poll, incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards stills holds about a 12% lead over his nearest contender. So the president’s visit could lead to a swing in the numbers.

The president spoke at 7:00pm Friday night, but he wasn’t putting his support behind a particular candidate, he just wants to make sure a republican secures the governor’s seat.