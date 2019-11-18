Live Now
Trump calls to congratulate Edwards on victory

by: John Walton

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat seeking a second term in office, criticizes his Republican opponent Eddie Rispone’s proposal to “freeze” enrollment in the state’s Medicaid expansion program, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – President Donald Trump, who visited Louisiana three times in an effort to help elect a Republican, today called Governor John Bel Edwards to congratulate him on his victory.

Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo tells KTAL/KMSS that President Trump called Governor Edwards this afternoon to offer his congratulations.

Edwards defeated Rispone 51 to 49 percent in Saturday’s election.

Trump held rallies in Bossier City and Monroe the last two weeks and held another rally in Lake Charles in October.

Former Democratic Presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to offer her congratulations to Edwards. She also thanked New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and her efforts in helping Edwards get re-elected.

In Orleans Parish, Edwards won 90 percent of the vote.

