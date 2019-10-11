Trump calls for votes against Louisiana governor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting about his trip to Louisiana.
The president is calling on Republicans to vote Saturday against Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. He’s trying to keep Edwards from reaching 50% voter support and avoiding a November runoff election.
Trump says Louisiana’s GOP voters should pick “either of our two great Republican Candidates.” He didn’t mention GOP contenders U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone by name.
Edwards responded, saying Louisiana voters know his record on the 2nd Amendment.
The president is traveling Friday to the southwestern city of Lake Charles for an anti-Edwards rally. In his tweet, he slammed the governor for supporting taxes, without mentioning Republican legislative support for those taxes.
Trump also called Edwards “suspect” on the Second Amendment, even though the governor’s pro-gun positions match the stances of Trump, Abraham and Rispone.