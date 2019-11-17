The latest: Governor’s race election runoff

*News 10 will provide live updates throughout the evening.

(AP)- Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana is in a nail biter of a weekend runoff race, seeking reelection to a seat that President Donald Trump desperately wants returned to GOP control.

As the Deep South’s only Democratic governor, Edwards is facing Republican businessman Eddie Rispone in a tight electoral contest Saturday.

Louisiana voters are settling the country’s last 2019 gubernatorial contest Saturday, deciding whether to give the Deep South’s only Democratic governor a second term.

Edwards faces a strong challenge from Rispone, who is hoping President Donald Trump’s coattails will help him secure a victory.

Polls close at 8 p.m.