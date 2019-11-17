Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The latest: Governor’s race election runoff

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

*News 10 will provide live updates throughout the evening.

(AP)- Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana is in a nail biter of a weekend runoff race, seeking reelection to a seat that President Donald Trump desperately wants returned to GOP control.

As the Deep South’s only Democratic governor, Edwards is facing Republican businessman Eddie Rispone in a tight electoral contest Saturday.

Louisiana voters are settling the country’s last 2019 gubernatorial contest Saturday, deciding whether to give the Deep South’s only Democratic governor a second term.

Edwards faces a strong challenge from Rispone, who is hoping President Donald Trump’s coattails will help him secure a victory.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph W
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

41°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories