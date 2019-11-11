Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Stunning early voting numbers for Louisiana

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

Over 489k voters in Louisiana took advantage of the early voting period ahead of the November 16 general election.

On Monday, the Secretary of State’s Office issued the statewide early voting statistical report.

In parishes throughout Acadiana, the numbers were:

  • Lafayette Parish : 17,051
  • Iberia Parish: 8,341
  • St. Martin Parish: 7,813
  • St. Landry Parish: 7,549
  • St. Mary Parish: 5,866
  • Acadia Parish: 5,458
  • Vermilion Parish: 5,374
  • Evangeline Parish: 3,819

Around the state, East Baton Rouge Parish saw the highest turnout from early voters with 58,249 showing up at the parish registar of voters office.

Cameron Parish saw the lowest turnout among early voters with only 820 showing up to cast ballots.

Polls open Saturday, November 16 around the state beginning at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

You must show a driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID, LA Wallet digital driver’s license or some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.

If you do not have a driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID or some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature, you may still cast your vote by signature on a voter affidavit, the Secretary of State Office says.

Anyone who experiences problems at the polls or if questions arise, the principal office of the registrar of voters in each parish will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Here is a daily comparison of early voting numbers from the Lafayette Registrar of Voters:

Early voting for Oct. 12, 2019, primary election:

  • Sept. 28- 1639
  • Sept. 30- 1034
  • Oct. 1- 1140
  • Oct. 2- 1327
  • Oct. 3- 1534
  • Oct. 4- 1979

Early voting for Nov. 16, 2019, runoff election:

  • Nov. 2- 2472
  • Nov. 4- 2057
  • Nov. 5- 1960
  • Nov. 6- 2116
  • Nov. 7- 1960

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

66°F Broken Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
35°F Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
35°F Showers early, becoming a steady rain overnight. Windy. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

71°F Broken Clouds Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories