State to unveil new ‘I Voted’ sticker during Tuesday event in Lafayette

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will unveil the new Fall 2019 “I Voted” sticker Tuesday.

The design will be unveiled at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Ardoin will be joined by the sticker’s artist.

“I couldn’t be more pleased that Louisianians are passionate about participating in elections by voting,” Ardoin said. “We heard their requests for stickers loud and clear, and I’m excited to unveil this fall’s sticker.”

In 2018 people across the state were upset when they didn’t receive their “I Voted” sticker.

Initially, voters feared that perhaps some sort of gaff in the election day planning caused the new batch of stickers to be waylaid.

Officials later confirmed that the stickers were never part of the plan for last year’s election due to budgetary constraints.