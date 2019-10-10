State Senate District 24 Candidates share their platforms

Saturday is Election Day. Voters will be able to cast your votes for several state and local races.

We spoke with the two candidates running for State Senate District 24.

Incumbent Gerald Boudreaux, who won his senate seat in 2015, said he’s ready to pick up where he left off.

Firearms Instructor Cory Levier is taking aim at his position.

“Elections have consequences and when we lose experience and when we don’t have the right people working as a team, then we all lose,” said Gerald Boudreaux.

Boudreaux’s platform is similar to what it was in 2015. The difference is that he hopes to build on successes he has earned since taking office.

“You know with the Medicaid expansion, taking care of over 450,000 people that weren’t previously covered and that’s some of my relatives and your relatives,” he said.

Levier stated that he is a natural-born leader. The military veteran puts gun safety among the issues he’ll pursue should he win.

“Just like the time came for me to stand up for Americans all over this country and deploy and service in Iraq, the time has come for me to be a public servant for the people I can reach out and touch,” said Levier.

He added that he is s a proponent of cultural education and health care for all.

“I’ll fight for health and welfare. Fight for the justice and the education and identity of the people in District 24,” Levier said.

Moving forward Boudreaux would like to continued focus in K-12 and higher education.

“Just think about it, for the first time in 10 years we’re able to give a small increase to our teachers,” he said.

If re-elected, using working relationships to address community concerns is another priority for him.

“We’re still pushing for issues like minimum wage today, equal pay, all of those things that people write off, but they impact the equality of life for all of us,” Boudreaux added.

Levier would also like to combat crime with education and embrace the legal acceptance of medical and recreational marijuana in the state.

“I would definitely support and fight for the legalization and decriminalization of cannabis,” he added.

Levier is running without party affiliation, he said, in order to better work with people of both major political parties.

Although he is not a veteran, Boudreaux chaired the Veterans select Committee to lobby for veteran state support.