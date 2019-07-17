State Rep. Nancy Landry resigns to work for secretary of state

Live Now
BATON ROUGE, La. (Greg Hilburn/The Advertiser)- State Rep. Nancy Landry, chairman of the House Education Committee, has resigned her seat to become Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s chief of staff.

Landry, a Republican from Lafayette, is term limited so she is prevented from running for re-election in October.

She will earn a $130,000 annual salary, The Advertiser reported.

Landry had planned on running for the House clerk position to replace retiring longtime House Clerk Butch Speer and secured an Ethics Board opinion allowing it, but Landry said she won’t pursue that job now.

