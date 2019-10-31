Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Spokesman for John Bel for Louisiana, issues statement regarding President Trump coming to Monroe

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Gov. John Bel Edwards acknowledges his supporters as he comes out onstage for a debate with Eddie Rispone and Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards is battling to hold onto the Democrats’ only governorship in the Deep South. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool, File)

(10/31/19) – A spokesperson from the Edwards campaign has made a statement regarding President Trump’s announcement to come to Monroe to rally support for Edwards’ opponent Republican Eddie Rispone.

The following is the statement from Eric Holl, spokesman for John Bel for Louisiana:

It’s no surprise that when it’s time for politicking, the President is doing what’s expected of him and supporting a member of his political party. But when it comes time for governing, Gov. Edwards will continue the good working relationship he and President Trump have had. Gov. Edwards has been to the White House nine times to visit with the president on issues important to Louisiana like infrastructure, criminal justice reform, and the opioid epidemic. While Eddie Rispone is focused on Washington, D.C., Gov. Edwards is focused on Louisiana, and bringing people together to move our state forward.

Eric Holl, spokesman for John Bel for Louisiana

Read about President Trump coming to Monroe here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
14 mph NNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar