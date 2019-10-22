See the runoff races you’ll have on your ballot in November

(The Advertiser)- With Saturday’s election over, Acadiana voters still have several races to follow for the Nov. 16 runoff. Here’s a look who you’ll be seeing on the ballot next month.

Louisiana governor: John Bel Edwards, Eddie Rispone

Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, fell short of the more than 50 percent needed to win without a runoff. He garnered 47% of the votes, while Republican Eddie Rispone, with 27%, defeated fellow Republican Ralph Abraham for a spot on the runoff ballot.

Edwards has edged out Rispone in a poll released immediately following the election, but President Donald Trump has said he’ll continue to throw his support behind Rispone during the campaign.

Lafayette mayor-president: Josh Guillory, Carlee Alm-LaBar

Carlee Alm-LaBar, left, and Josh Guillory, candidates for the Lafayette mayor-president runoff. (Photo: James Mays and Andre Broussard/Special to the Advertiser)

Josh Guillory, a Republican, local attorney and combat veteran, took the most votes in the election, a total of 31%. Carlee Alm-LaBar, a no-party candidate who is running on her years of experience in Lafayette Consolidated Government, took 28%. They will both be on the runoff ballot Nov. 16.

Both candidates have touted drainage issues across Lafayette Parish as their No. 1 priority.

Lafayette City Council

If you live in Districts 1 and 5, you will be choosing between two candidates in the November runoffs. In both cases, the results were decided by a very slim margin.

District 1 : Republican Mark Pope and Democrat Pat Lewis move to the runoff with one of the smallest margins in the election results — fewer than 100 votes. Pope ended with highest percentage of 32% with Lewis right behind with 31%.

: Republican Mark Pope and Democrat Pat Lewis move to the runoff with one of the smallest margins in the election results — fewer than 100 votes. Pope ended with highest percentage of 32% with Lewis right behind with 31%. District 5: Voters here will be choosing between two Democratic candidates: Glenn Lazard and Janet Jackson. Lazard finished with 39%,, though Jackson was within 70 votes at 38%.

Lafayette Parish Council

District 3 voters will decide between Josh Carlson and Jeremy Hidalgo in the Nov. 16 runoff. Hidalgo received 41% of the vote and Carlson received 31%. Both are Republicans.

The district encompasses all of Broussard and Youngsville and is bounded to the north by East Broussard Road, Vincent Road, Verot School Road and Garber Road

