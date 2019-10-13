Runoff for Secretary of State as incumbent did not top 50% of the vote

Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup of Clinton is heading into a runoff against Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

Ardoin defeated Collins-Greenup in 2018 to win the position.

The Republican incumbent didn’t top 50% of the vote in Saturday’s primary to see who will be Louisiana’s chief elections official for the next four years.

Ardoin worked as top deputy to former Secretary of State Tom Schedler, who resigned last year after sexual harassment allegations were lodged against him. Ardoin took over the position, then successfully won a 2018 special election to fill out the final year of Schedler’s term.