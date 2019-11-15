Live Now
Rispone kicks off Get Out the Vote rally in Shreveport

by: John Walton

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Republican candidate for Louisiana Governor kicked off a ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally Friday morning in Shreveport.

Eddie Rispone is making stops in seven cities today, including Monroe, New Orleans, and Baton Rouge.

The tour follows the rally President Trump held for Rispone Thursday night in the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City.

Rispone is challenging incumbent Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards.

Thursday’s visit was President Trump’s third visit to Louisiana.

“If you want to defend your values, your jobs, and your freedom, then you need to replace radical John Bel Edwards with a true Louisiana patriot, Eddie Rispone,” said President Trump.

During a visit to Shreveport on Thursday, Edwards said Rispone is trying to nationalize this race because that’s the only shot he has.

Later today, Edwards will attend a Get Out the Vote rally in New Orleans, with Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Election day is Saturday, with polls opening at 7 a.m.

Click here for election day reminders.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

