Rispone doubles Lafayette campaign office ahead of the runoff election

LAFAYETTE, LA — Hours away from election day when the state decides who will be the next governor of the Bayou State, Republican candidate Eddie Rispone toured Louisiana on a seven-city tour.

Signs point to a tight race between the sitting Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards and his challenger, so Eddie Rispone sent one last message to his supporters before election day.

“Let’s go get our people out to vote,” Eddie Rispone told a crowd of loyal supporters and volunteers. “It’s really close. We know that, and that’s what we’re doing we’re trying to get the vote out.”

In the general election, the businessman placed third in the Lafayette Parish and more than 8,000 votes behind Governor John Bel Edwards and Congressman Ralph Abraham who won the area.

Since then Rispone’s campaign offices in Lafayette have doubled in size and revamped their strategy.

Jacob Ducote who volunteers inside Rispone’s Lafayette campaign office said, “We’ve made a few changes on the phone banking platform with the software we were using first off and other than that increasing the manpower and the hours.”

Ducote said Rispone’s Lafayette office has seen the most results through calling voters and explaining who Eddie Rispone is and where he stands on local issues.

“We know we have lawsuit abuse that has been killing thousands of jobs in Acadiana, and we’re going to fix that, and the people are very confident about it,” Rispone said.

He blames a lawsuit rampant atmosphere for running jobs out of the state and inflating car insurance. Rispone answered if he’s made governor-elect, on day one he’ll let Louisiana and the surrounding states know we are open for job creation.

“You have to lower regulations. You have to lower taxes then create jobs, and it’s going to take off. I’m completely confident of that, and we’re going to fill them with Louisiana citizens because I’ve done that for 40 years.”

-Eddie Rispone

Rispone also took shots at his opponent saying he can do more than Gov. Edwards has done in his four years. Rispone denied the governor’s attacks saying he supports pension plans, home state exemptions, and supplemental pay for first responders.

The final stop for the Rispone campaign Friday was in Baton Rouge. He will remain there to host his election party on Saturday.

