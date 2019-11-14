Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Report: RNC spending another $1 million in Louisiana governor race

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone, right, speaks at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Lake Charles, La., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Trump introduced both Rispone and Republican gubernatorial candidate Ralph Abraham on the eve of the Louisiana election, urging the crowd to vote for either to unseat incumbent Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Politico reported Thursday that the RNC is doubling its investment in the hotly contested race for final get-out-the-vote efforts.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — The Republican National Committee is reportedly spending another $1 million into the Louisiana governor’s race just days before election day.

Politico reported Thursday that the RNC is doubling its investment in the hotly contested race for final get-out-the-vote efforts.

In conservative Louisiana, where voters bucked expectations and elected a Democratic governor four years ago, this year’s gubernatorial race is testing if they’re willing to do it again — or if President Donald Trump can flip the seat.

On paper, the governor’s mansion should be an easy capture for the GOP in Saturday’s runoff election, with Louisiana a deep red state and Trump considered a lock on its electoral votes next year.

But with little-known political donor Eddie Rispone as the Republican contender and nontraditional Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards on the ballot, the gubernatorial contest has reached its final days as a true tossup.

The RNC’s investment into the race comes as grassroots efforts to reach black voters appear to be having an effect. African-American turnout during the early voting period jumped significantly above primary levels, a critical piece of Edwards’ strategy to win a second term. In addition to enthusiasm among black voters, Edwards also needs crossover support from some Republicans and independents.

To help him meet that benchmark, Edwards is reaching out to backers of Republican U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, the primary’s third-place finisher. While Abraham endorsed Rispone, he’s done little publicly to boost Rispone, outside of his attendance at the president’s events. The GOP also is targeting Abraham’s voters, setting both of Trump’s rallies in north Louisiana, where Abraham lives and saw strong support.

Louisiana has the last of three Southern governor’s races this year, all targets of intense interest from the GOP and Trump. While Republicans kept the seat in Mississippi, they appear to have lost Kentucky’s governorship, though Republican Matt Bevin has yet to concede there.


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

46°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

49°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories