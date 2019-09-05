Registrar of voters: Know your council district before election

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Candidates vying for the district five seat on the new Lafayette City Council and Parish Council are participating in a public forum on Tuesday.

Parish Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux Menard says she can’t stress enough how important it is for voters to check which district they’re in.

Menard says people were asking questions and discovering they’re not in the same district they were in last election season. “I had a customer who was so confused he thought he was in district one but according to the changes on the map he’s in district two,” Menard said.

There are five city council districts and five parish council districts. “The people who live in the city will get to vote for a city council member and a parish council member. Those outside Lafayette city will only be able to vote for a parish council member,” Menard adds.

