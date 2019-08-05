Qualification for Louisiana’s Fall elections starts Tuesday

The qualifying period is between Tuesday, Aug. 6 to Thursday, Aug. 8.

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV)— Candidates interested in holding elected office will have three days this week to qualify for Louisiana’s Oct. 12 elections.

The qualifying period is between Tuesday, Aug. 6 to Thursday, Aug. 8. Local and municipal candidates can qualify with the clerk of court in the parish where they are registered to vote. Office hours for each parish’s Clerk of Court can vary, so check with your local office.

State candidates must qualify at the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office at 8585 Archives Ave. in Baton Rouge between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Prospective candidates must also fill out an official Notice of Candidacy.

There are fees to qualify for the election, which must be paid in cash, certified or cashier’s check, U.S. postal money order, or money order from a state, national bank or credit union.

For more information about qualifying, click here to visit the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

The 2019 Gubernatorial Primary Election is scheduled for Oct. 12. The 2019 Gubernatorial General Election is scheduled for Nov. 16.