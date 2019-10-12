Primary Election Day, 2019

Polls open Saturday morning, October 12 at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Here are some things to remember before going to cast your ballot:

No campaign items are allowed at the polls. That includes clothing, stickers, flyers or anything promoting a candidate or item on the ballot.

You must have a photo i-d.

The digital wallet driver’s license is also acceptable.

Voters are allowed 3 minutes in the booth and anyone needing assistance is allowed 20 minutes.

If you experience any issues at the polls, talk to the commissioner at your precinct.

If you suspect fraud, contact the local FBI office or call the state election division.