(The Advertiser)-UPDATE: President Donald Trump is planning to travel to Monroe, Louisiana, next week to headline a rally for Republican governor’s candidate Eddie Rispone, sources with direct knowledge of the plans have told USA Today Network.

The event is confirmed to be at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Monroe Civic Center.

Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayor said the Secret Service has contacted the Monroe Police Department ahead of the visit. “We will welcome the president with open arms,” Mayo said.

