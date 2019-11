We are days away from the November runoffs which will decide who will serve as Louisiana’s governor.

In a recent Nexstar/KLFY poll, 45.5 percent say they would support Eddie Rispone. 45 percent would support John Bel Edwards, with 9 percent saying they are undecided.

President Trump made another visit to Louisiana Thursday night, to rally for the Republican candidate.

The President says Rispone in office will mean great things for Louisiana.